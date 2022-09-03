CI Investments Inc. Buys 12,566 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

