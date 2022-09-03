CI Investments Inc. Buys 15,251 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,292.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 307,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

