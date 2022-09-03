CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,740 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.11% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.