CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $222.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

