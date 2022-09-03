CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $121.15 and a twelve month high of $195.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

