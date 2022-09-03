CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

