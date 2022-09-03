CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $158.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

