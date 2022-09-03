CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $287.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.90. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $303.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

