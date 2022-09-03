CI Investments Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

