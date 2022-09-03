CI Investments Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,108 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

