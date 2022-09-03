CI Investments Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

