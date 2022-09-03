CI Investments Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,349,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 83,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CL opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

