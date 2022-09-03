CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

