CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 112,010 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.57.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

