CI Investments Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 164,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.39% of AxoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter worth $138,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.17 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $387.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $86,194.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

