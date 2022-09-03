CI Investments Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.47% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475,017 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,031,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 290,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

