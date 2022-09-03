CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 53,571.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 515,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

NYSE SPOT opened at $104.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

