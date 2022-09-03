CI Investments Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,471,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 109,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

