CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

