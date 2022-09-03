CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $195.40 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average is $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

