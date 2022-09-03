CI Investments Inc. Sells 4,347 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

