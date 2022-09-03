CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $254.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.64 and its 200-day moving average is $293.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.20 and a twelve month high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

