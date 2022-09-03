CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in VMware by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 818 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 61.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

