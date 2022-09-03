CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

NYSE NOC opened at $476.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

