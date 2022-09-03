Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.37.

Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

