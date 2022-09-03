Cindicator Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $169.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

