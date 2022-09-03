Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.60.
Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.1 %
CRUS stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
