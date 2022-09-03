Citigroup Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $445.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.47.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.6 %

MongoDB stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.15.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

