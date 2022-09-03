Citigroup Inc. Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,467 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after buying an additional 550,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after buying an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,139,000 after buying an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,390,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,797,000 after buying an additional 294,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $34,573,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $121.59 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $117.39 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.