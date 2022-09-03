Citigroup Inc. Has $20.10 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 11.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

STERIS Increases Dividend

Shares of STE opened at $199.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

