Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,780 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Ameren by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren Stock Down 1.0 %

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

NYSE:AEE opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.