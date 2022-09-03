Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,053,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,871 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UMC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics Company Profile

UMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

