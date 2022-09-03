Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ COUP opened at $56.98 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.