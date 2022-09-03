Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Position Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,536 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after buying an additional 201,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after buying an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $248,031,000 after buying an additional 96,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after buying an additional 728,482 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citrix Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

