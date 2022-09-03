Civic Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $140.67 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.
About Civic
Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Civic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
