Civilization Tops 24-Hour Volume of $814,500.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Civilization has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and $814,500.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

