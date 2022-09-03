Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 125 ($1.51).

Civitas Social Housing Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Civitas Social Housing stock opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.28. The company has a market cap of £429.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1,004.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11. Civitas Social Housing has a 1 year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.40 ($1.24).

Civitas Social Housing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

