Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,755.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,755 ($33.29) and last traded at GBX 2,770 ($33.47), with a volume of 19912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,015 ($36.43).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarkson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The firm has a market cap of £872.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,479.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,235.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,324.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

