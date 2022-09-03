CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 3.1% This Week

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $936.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,879,723 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

