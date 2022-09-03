CLS (LON:CLI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 330 to GBX 255. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. CLS traded as low as GBX 179.60 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 179.68 ($2.17), with a volume of 112743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.40 ($2.26).

CLS Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.27. The company has a market capitalization of £743.91 million and a P/E ratio of 582.58.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CLS’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.