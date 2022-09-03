CluCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (CLU)

CluCoin (CLU) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One CluCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CluCoin has a market cap of $3.25 million and $11,813.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CluCoin has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
CluCoin Profile
CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin.
