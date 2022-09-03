Cobak Token (CBK) Price Tops $0.90

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Cobak Token has a market cap of $36.28 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Cobak Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.01567985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,380,309 coins. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

