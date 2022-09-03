Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.31.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.48. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

