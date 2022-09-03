Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.22. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

