Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.40

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 6545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Cohn Robbins Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohn Robbins

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 12.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.