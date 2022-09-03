Coin98 (C98) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $97.34 million and $11.83 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000215 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00082971 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.