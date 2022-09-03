CoinDeal Token (CDL) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

CoinDeal Token (CDL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $139,176.59 and $3.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinDeal Token

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

