CoinLoan (CLT) Tops One Day Volume of $132,704.00

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for about $14.46 or 0.00072931 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $28.20 million and approximately $132,704.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars.

