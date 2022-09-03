Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,400 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 643,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCHWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Care from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $5.10 to $8.37 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Columbia Care Trading Down 1.0 %

Columbia Care stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

Further Reading

