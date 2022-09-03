Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $752.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

